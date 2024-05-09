Home Donate Twitter Youtube Bars
The Animals Voice

SPEAKING FOR THOSE WHO CAN'T SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES

The Animals Voice

SPEAKING FOR THOSE WHO
CAN’T SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES

GIVING VOICE TO THE VOICELESS
FEATURED RECENT NEWS

Humane Travel Magazine

"Leave nothing but footprints, take nothing but pictures, kill nothing but time." —John Muir

RECENTLY POSTED TO THE ANIMALS VOICE

VOICE OF THE VOICELESS
by Ella Wheeler Wilcox

I am the voice of the voiceless;
Through me the dumb shall speak;
Till the deaf world’s ear be made to hear
The cry of the wordless weak.
From street, from cage, and from kennel,
From jungle and stall, the wail
Of my tortured kin proclaims the sin
Of the mighty against the frail.

The same Force formed the sparrow
That fashioned man, the king;
The God of the Whole gave a spark of soul
To furred and to feathered thing.
And I am my brother’s keeper,
And I will fight his fight,
And speak the word for beast and bird,
Till the world shall set things right.

THE ANIMALS VOICE AT A GLANCE

FEATURED ESSAY: 'HOME IS A WOUNDED HEART'

Essay by Animals Voice Founder Laura Moretti

I floated lazily downstream on a makeshift raft I had created, the hot afternoon sun tanning my young skin, bees buzzing the honeysuckle that grew along its banks, a green-eyed dragonfly hovering before my hand-shielded face. There weren’t any other sounds for miles, just the running water emptying into tranquil pools that slowed the raft and spun it slowly before picking up a mesmerizing speed again in the shallows. Overhead, the sky was cloudless and translucent blue. My thoughts were lost in its vastness.

Only my heel touching the lukewarm water brought me back to Earth.

FEATURED VIDEO

GIVING VOICE
TO THE VOICELESS
“A universe is, indeed, to be pitied whose dominating inhabitants are so unconscious and so ethically embryonic that
they make life a commodity, mercy a disease, and systematic massacre a pastime and a profession.”

—J. Howard Moore
© 1986-2024 THE ANIMALS VOICE. • PLEASE SUPPORT US. WE CAN USE YOUR HELP.

FOUNDED BY LAURA MORETTI • INDUCTED INTO THE ANIMAL RIGHTS HALL OF FAME (2004).

